Stock Aitken Waterman (abbreviated as SAW) are an English songwriting and record producing trio consisting of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, and Pete Waterman. The trio had great success from the mid-1980s through the early 1990s. SAW is considered to be one of the most successful songwriting and producing partnerships of all time, scoring more than 100 UK top 40 hits, selling 40 million records and earning an estimated £60 million (about $104 million).

SAW started producing underground club hits, but earned worldwide success with a mix of Hi-NRG-influenced sound, romantic Motown lyrics and Italo-disco melodies. During 1984–1989, their musical style was labelled Eurobeat or Hi-NRG. They also put swing shuffle elements into their songs.