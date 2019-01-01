Jenna Louise Dickens, AKA Kali, is a 20 year-old Welsh rapper and singer who aims co create 'a punk aesthetic with a hip hop soul'.

With a distinctive vocal and rap flow, Kali writes her own material and cites such diverse influences as Slipknot, Aaliyah, Thin Lizzy, the Sex Pistols, Elvis, Queen, Nicki Minaj and poet John Agard. In September 2011 she was invited to record a session at Maida Vale studios for BBC Introducing where she recorded tracks from her forthcoming debut EP 'Queen of Hearts'.