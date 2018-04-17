FluxFinnish synthpop group. Formed 2006
Flux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/041c4f62-f76b-4d39-a3b6-010e896ba3fb
Flux Tracks
Sort by
Sundown (feat. Sabiyha)
Flux
Sundown (feat. Sabiyha)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sundown (feat. Sabiyha)
Last played on
Horizon (Asian Network Session, 21 June 2016)
Flux
Horizon (Asian Network Session, 21 June 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horizon (Asian Network Session, 21 June 2016)
Performer
Last played on
String Theory
Flux
String Theory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Theory
Last played on
Playlists featuring Flux
Flux Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist