Gianni Coscia is an Italian jazz accordionist. Originally a lawyer, Coscia began focusing full-time on jazz music. Expresses an interest in developing "the remote values of cultural and popular tradition through the language of jazz." Has toured widely on the international jazz circuit. Of interest: the liner notes to his first CD were written by his former classmate Umberto Eco and he collaborated with Luciano Berio in the writing of the music of a stage show against antisemitism. Since 1995 he collaboretes with wood-player Gianluigi Trovesi mainly on the label ECM Records and since 2006 he has been a member of the Council of the Chigiana Music Academy in Siena.
