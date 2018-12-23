Stan FrebergBorn 7 August 1926. Died 7 April 2015
Stan Freberg
1926-08-07
Stan Freberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Stan Freberg (born Stanley Friberg; August 7, 1926 – April 7, 2015) was an American author, actor, recording artist, voice artist, comedian, radio personality, puppeteer and advertising creative director, whose career began in 1943. He remained active in the industry into his late 80s, more than 70 years after entering it.
His best-known works include "St. George and the Dragonet", Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America, his role on the television series Time for Beany, and a number of classic television commercials.
Stan Freberg Tracks
Green Christmas
Stan Freberg
Green Christmas
Green Christmas
Sh-Boom
Stan Freberg
Sh-Boom
Sh-Boom
Banana Boat Song
Stan Freberg
Banana Boat Song
Banana Boat Song
Elderly Man River
Stan Freberg
Elderly Man River
Elderly Man River
The Yellow Rose Of Texas
Stan Freberg
The Yellow Rose Of Texas
The Yellow Rose Of Texas
Goldnoodle
Stan Freberg
Goldnoodle
Goldnoodle
John And Marsha
Stan Freberg
John And Marsha
John And Marsha
Rock Island Line
Stan Freberg
Rock Island Line
Rock Island Line
Little Blue Riding Hood
Stan Freberg
Little Blue Riding Hood
Little Blue Riding Hood
St George & The Dragonet
Stan Freberg
St George & The Dragonet
St George & The Dragonet
The Great Pretender
Stan Freberg
The Great Pretender
The Great Pretender
I've Got You Under My Skin
Stan Freberg
I've Got You Under My Skin
I've Got You Under My Skin
Theater Of The Mind
Stan Freberg
Theater Of The Mind
Theater Of The Mind
Banana Boat
Stan Freberg
Banana Boat
Banana Boat
Heartbreak Hotel
Stan Freberg
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel
Christmas Dragnet (Part 2)
Stan Freberg
Christmas Dragnet (Part 2)
Christmas Dragnet (Part 2)
Christmas Dragnet (Part 1)
Stan Freberg
Christmas Dragnet (Part 1)
Christmas Dragnet (Part 1)
The Old Payola Blues
Stan Freberg
The Old Payola Blues
The Old Payola Blues
C'est Si Bon
Stan Freberg
C'est Si Bon
C'est Si Bon
Nuffin For Christmas
Stan Freberg
Nuffin For Christmas
Nuffin For Christmas
