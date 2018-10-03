BaskervillesFormed 1997
Baskervilles
1997
Baskervilles Biography
Baskervilles are Christoph Gerozissis, Rob Keith, Stephanie Finucane and Craig Van Orsdale. Formed in New York City in 1997. They started life as the Baskervils in 1993 in Tampa, fronted by Laura Taylor. During that time, they had a self-published label called Baskervinyl Records.
Baskervilles Tracks
Blind Ambition
Baskervilles
Blind Ambition
Blind Ambition
Blood In My Mouth
The Baskervilles
Blood In My Mouth
Blood In My Mouth
