Zapoppin' Biography (Wikipedia)
Zapoppin' are an alternative band from Falmouth, Cornwall, UK. As of 2016 the group consists of Luke Richards on organ and vocals, and Matthew Collington on drums and vocals.
The band have been noted for their 'black humour and obtuse lyrical themes' by Clash, and were said that they 'could be the face of a new strain of folk once everyone has recovered from their Mumford measles' by 247 Magazine.
Zapoppin' Tracks
Conveyor Belt Of Love
Conveyor Belt Of Love
