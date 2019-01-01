Garland WilsonBorn 13 June 1909. Died 31 May 1954
Garland Wilson
1909-06-13
Garland Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Garland Lorenzo Wilson (June 13, 1909 – May 31, 1954) was an American jazz pianist born in Martinsburg, West Virginia, perhaps best known for his work with Nina Mae McKinney. Wilson was a boogie-woogie and stride pianist.
Garland Wilson Tracks
Just one of those things
Garland Wilson
Just one of those things
Just one of those things
The Blues I Love To Play
Garland Wilson
The Blues I Love To Play
The Blues I Love To Play
