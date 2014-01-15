Baby do BrasilBorn 18 July 1952
Baby do Brasil
Baby do Brasil Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby Consuelo (born Bernadete Dinorah de Carvalho Cidade July 18, 1952) (also known as Baby do Brasil) is a Brazilian performer, singer and composer.
Although she is known for her energetic performances and compositions in pop, Baby has also composed for the samba and MPB scene. Early in her career she was a member of Novos Baianos, and was at once married to Brazilian guitarist and bandmate Pepeu Gomes. Her 1985 album, "Sem Pecado e Sem Juízo" sold more than 1 million copies.
From her marriage to Pepeu Gomes, she has three daughters (who also made up the Brazilian pop group, SNZ) and three sons, Pedro Baby, Krishna and Kriptus.
