Trijntje OosterhuisBorn 5 February 1973
Trijntje Oosterhuis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0408fd4e-b098-43a0-91e6-681a704dee4d
Trijntje Oosterhuis Biography (Wikipedia)
Judith Katrijntje "Trijntje" Oosterhuis (born 5 February 1973) is a Dutch singer and songwriter. She formed the band Total Touch in 1990 with her brother Tjeerd Oosterhuis before she started as a solo singer. She represented the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Walk Along", placing fourteen in the first semi-final with 33 points and winning the Barbara Dex Award of the year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trijntje Oosterhuis Tracks
Sort by
Alfie
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Alfie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alfie
Last played on
Do You Know The Way To San Jose
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Do You Know The Way To San Jose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Know The Way To San Jose
Last played on
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
Trijntje Oosterhuis
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
Last played on
I Just Dont Know What To Do With Myself
Trijntje Oosterhuis
I Just Dont Know What To Do With Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Just Dont Know What To Do With Myself
Last played on
The Look Of Love
Trijntje Oosterhuis
The Look Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Look Of Love
Last played on
A House Is Not A Home
Trijntje Oosterhuis
A House Is Not A Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A House Is Not A Home
Last played on
What The World Need Now
Trijntje Oosterhuis
What The World Need Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What The World Need Now
Last played on
Face In The Crowd
Lionel Richie
Face In The Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gzmxx.jpglink
Face In The Crowd
Last played on
I Wish You Love
Trijntje Oosterhuis
I Wish You Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish You Love
Last played on
Don't Make Me Over
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Don't Make Me Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Make Me Over
Last played on
Never Can Say Goodbye
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Never Can Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Can Say Goodbye
Last played on
This Girl's In Love
Trijntje Oosterhuis
This Girl's In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Girl's In Love
Last played on
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Traincha Oosterhuis
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Performer
Last played on
People Get Ready
Trijntje Oosterhuis
People Get Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People Get Ready
Last played on
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head
Last played on
I Wonder What Became Of Me
Toots Thielemans
I Wonder What Became Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder What Became Of Me
Last played on
I Want You Back
Trijntje Oosterhuis
I Want You Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want You Back
Last played on
Walk On By
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Walk On By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On By
Last played on
Walk Along (The Netherlands - Eurovision 2015 - 1st Semi Final Live)
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Walk Along (The Netherlands - Eurovision 2015 - 1st Semi Final Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk Along
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Walk Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk Along
Last played on
I Say A Little Prayer
Trijntje Oosterhuis
I Say A Little Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Say A Little Prayer
Last played on
Falling Out Of Love
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Falling Out Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling Out Of Love
Last played on
Raindrops
Trijntje Oosterhuis
Raindrops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raindrops
Last played on
The Windows of the World
Trijntje Oosterhuis
The Windows of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Windows of the World
Last played on
Trijntje Oosterhuis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist