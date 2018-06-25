The Paradons are an American doo wop vocal group from Bakersfield, California that formed during the late-1950s.

The group began by singing locally at school dances and clubs. Within a few months they secured a recording session with Milestone Records, and recorded eight songs. Their first release with the label, "Diamonds and Pearls" / "I Want Love", became a hit in the US, peaking at number 27 on the R&B Singles chart and number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960.

The group appeared on American Bandstand and at the Apollo Theatre in the wake of its success.

The group soon broke up over monetary disputes, having been together less than a year.

Despite the group's demise, Milestone continued releasing singles from their initial recording sessions, but these releases - "Bells Ring", "Take All of Me", and I Had a Dream" - did not chart.