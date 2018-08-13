Johnny Borrell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04028919-96fd-4dfa-ae74-50f307126efe
Johnny Borrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Edward Borrell (born 4 April 1980 in Sutton, London) is an English guitarist and singer, currently the front-man of the band Razorlight.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Borrell Performances & Interviews
Johnny Borrell Tracks
Sort by
The Artificial Light
Johnny Borrell
The Artificial Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Artificial Light
Last played on
Each & Every Road
Johnny Borrell
Each & Every Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Each & Every Road
Last played on
Ladder To Your Bed
Johnny Borrell
Ladder To Your Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ladder To Your Bed
Last played on
Each And Every Road (Live In Session)
Johnny Borrell
Each And Every Road (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Each And Every Road (Live In Session)
Last played on
Pan European Supermodel Song
Johnny Borrell
Pan European Supermodel Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pan European Supermodel Song
Last played on
Latest Johnny Borrell News
Johnny Borrell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist