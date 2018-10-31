Power Station (traditional Chinese: 動力火車; simplified Chinese: 动力火车; pinyin: Dònglì Huǒchē) is a Taiwanese rock duo, composed of Yu Chiu-hsin and Yen Chih-lin, both of the Paiwan tribe of Taiwan's Pingtung County. Their music is characterized by their energetic rock ballads, as well as their electrifying rock anthems. Their looks and long hair stand out from the mainstream Taiwan pop scene because of their resemblance to western heavy metal musicians. In 2001, Power Station released their first album on the Grand Music label (later known as HIM International Music), Walking Along Zhongxiao East Road Nine Times. The title track of that album (Chinese version of song from 1997 "Takie tango" by Budka Suflera) won the Silver Award for Best Mandarin Song at the 24th RTHK Top Ten Golden Song Awards.