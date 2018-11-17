Vernon OxfordCountry. Born 8 June 1941
Vernon Oxford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-06-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03fd931a-3f3a-40c4-893a-474701a1cc62
Vernon Oxford Tracks
Sort by
Shadows Of My Mind
Vernon Oxford
Shadows Of My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows Of My Mind
Last played on
A Country Singer
Vernon Oxford
A Country Singer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Country Singer
Last played on
Dont Let A Little Thing Like That (Stand In Your Way)
Vernon Oxford
Dont Let A Little Thing Like That (Stand In Your Way)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes Always There
Vernon Oxford
Shes Always There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes Always There
Last played on
Forgetfullness For Sale
Vernon Oxford
Forgetfullness For Sale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forgetfullness For Sale
Last played on
Beautiful Junk
Vernon Oxford
Beautiful Junk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Junk
Last played on
Nashville Woman
Vernon Oxford
Nashville Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nashville Woman
Last played on
Vernon Oxford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist