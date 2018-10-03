Erika Eigen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03fa45b6-5e73-499b-8348-6ba94c2b8ab9
Erika Eigen Tracks
Sort by
I Want To Marry A Lighthouse Keeper
Erika Eigen
I Want To Marry A Lighthouse Keeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want To Marry A Lighthouse Keeper
Last played on
Erika Eigen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"I have a story for you" Guy Garvey has a Willie Nelson adecdote
-
Willie Nelson and the late Merle Haggard - Old Fashioned Love
-
Mick Fleetwood on Willie Nelson: "He's so alive and brilliant!"
-
Teddy Thompson Interview and Session
-
Teddy Thompson and Kelly Jones - Better at Lying (Another Country with Ricky Ross)
-
Teddy Thompson and Kelly Jones - You Can't Call Me Baby Anymore (Another Country with Ricky Ross)
-
Willie Nelson enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist