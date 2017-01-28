Zach Sciacca, better known as DJ Z-Trip, is an American DJ and producer. He is a pioneer of the mashup movement.

He was the 2009 recipient of the "America's Best DJ Award". As a producer he has worked with artists across different genres including LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Kasabian and Dan the Automator. As of 2012, he has also been featured as LL Cool J's touring DJ. He collaborated with Talib Kweli on the mixtape Attack the Block. In 2012, Z-Trip launched a new mixer with Rane and Serato called the 62-Z.