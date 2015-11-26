Alex JamesUK bassist for Blur/Fat Les. Born 21 November 1968
Alex James
1968-11-21
Alex James Biography
Steven Alexander James, FRSA (born 21 November 1968) is an English musician and songwriter, as well as a journalist and cheesemaker. Best known as the bassist of the band Blur, he has also played with temporary bands Fat Les, Me Me Me, WigWam and Bad Lieutenant.
Alex James Performances & Interviews
Alex James speaks to Simon Mayo
2015-07-17
Blur bassist Alex James speaks to Simon about the band's current tour and all things Feastival, ahead of the fourth year running of his music, food and family festival.
Alex James speaks to Simon Mayo
Alex James Tracks
