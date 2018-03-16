Chad Lamont Butler (December 29, 1973 – December 4, 2007), better known by his stage name Pimp C, was an American rapper and record producer. He was best known for his work with Bun B as a founding member of the Underground Kingz (UGK).

Signing to Jive Records in 1992, UGK released their major-label debut album Too Hard to Swallow to positive reviews. The group followed this with their second and third major label albums Super Tight in 1994 and Ridin' Dirty in 1996, both of which charted in the Billboard 200 and received critical acclaim. The group received national attention in 2000 after being featured on Jay-Z's hit single Big Pimpin', which peaked at #18 on Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Rhythmic Top 40. The group went on hiatus for the first half of the 2000s after Pimp C was sentenced to eight years in prison for a probation violation, during which time both members pursued solo careers, with Pimp C releasing his solo debut, The Sweet James Jones Stories in 2005, composed of material recorded prior to his sentencing. After being released from prison in December 2005, he released his second solo album, Pimpalation the following year, and released UGK's eponymous fifth studio album in 2007, which spawned the hit single International Players Anthem (I Choose You) featuring OutKast, which peaked at #70 on the Billboard Hot 100.