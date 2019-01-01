Victor EwaldBorn 27 November 1860. Died 16 April 1935
Victor Ewald
1860-11-27
Victor Ewald Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Ewald (Russian: Ви́ктор Влади́мирович Э́вальд; 27 November 1860 – 16 April 1935), was a Russian composer of music, mainly for conical brass instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
