The Crash was a pop rock band from Turku, Finland, originally influenced by Britpop but later taking its lead from a diverse range of genres including Motown, disco, new wave and 80's rock. The band formed after Teemu Brunila and Samuli Haataja met in 1991, with both Erkki Kaila and Dani Aavinen joining to complete the line up. Originally, the band was called Ladies & Gentlemen, but later changed its name to New Deal, then again changed it to The Crush. In 1998, the name was changed to The Crash and Dani Aavinen was replaced by keyboard player, Toni Ahola.