Yngve StoorBorn 5 April 1912. Died 3 October 1985
Yngve Stoor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1912-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03f40798-fb58-490c-952e-3035aeb36dd5
Yngve Stoor Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans "Yngve" Stoor (5 April 1912 – 3 October 1985) was a Swedish singer, lyricist and composer. One of his most famous recordings is the 1945 Christmas song "Sjömansjul på Hawaii".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yngve Stoor Tracks
Sort by
Goodbye Goodbye Mitt Blå Hawaii
Yngve Stoor
Goodbye Goodbye Mitt Blå Hawaii
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Goodbye Mitt Blå Hawaii
Last played on
Sjung Sunnanvind
Yngve Stoor
Sjung Sunnanvind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sjung Sunnanvind
Last played on
Yngve Stoor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist