Fausto ClevaBorn 17 May 1902. Died 6 August 1971
Fausto Cleva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1902-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03f3e533-be08-4421-97db-529f1b684d4a
Fausto Cleva Biography (Wikipedia)
Fausto Cleva (17 May 1902 – 6 August 1971) was an Italian-born American operatic conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fausto Cleva Tracks
Sort by
Manon: Adieu, Notre Petite Table
Jules Massenet
Manon: Adieu, Notre Petite Table
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Manon: Adieu, Notre Petite Table
Last played on
Don Carlo: Lo vengo a domandar
Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlo: Lo vengo a domandar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Don Carlo: Lo vengo a domandar
Last played on
"Ella giammai m'amo" from Act 3 of "Don Carlo"
Giuseppe Verdi
"Ella giammai m'amo" from Act 3 of "Don Carlo"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
"Ella giammai m'amo" from Act 3 of "Don Carlo"
Last played on
Back to artist