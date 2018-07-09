Bonnie Elizabeth Bishop started her career as a country rock singer-songwriter from Texas, who grew up in Houston, Texas and later moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

After arriving in Nashville, Bishop began writing and performing. She eventually received awards and recognition for her songwriting. In 2012, Bishop's idol Bonnie Raitt recorded her song "Not Cause I Wanted To." Bishop co-wrote this single with NRBQ guitarist "Big Al" Anderson and it was selected as a New York Times Best Song of 2012. "Not Cause I Wanted To" won Bishop her first Grammy in 2013 when Raitt's Slipstream won Best Americana Album that year. Raitt has even covered Bishop's own "Undone", saying in an interview with Billboard Magazine, "I love her work. Isn't she incredible?"

Another song Bishop wrote entitled "The Best Songs Come From Broken Hearts" made its television debut in 2013 on ABC's hit show Nashville. One of the show’s stars Rayna James (Connie Britton) performed the song at her comeback show on the legendary stage at the Grand Ole Opry.