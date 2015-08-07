María IsabelBorn 4 January 1995
María Isabel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03f2f28f-53ab-4d88-a659-0b8dfa0bfd70
María Isabel Biography (Wikipedia)
María Isabel López Rodríguez (born 4 January 1995), known professionally as María Isabel, is a Spanish singer and actress. She is best known for winning the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2004 with the song "Antes muerta que sencilla".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
María Isabel Tracks
Sort by
Afrosound
María Isabel
Afrosound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afrosound
Last played on
María Isabel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist