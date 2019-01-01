Tristesse de la Lune (French: "Sadness of the Moon") is an electropop group founded by German musicians Kati Roloff and Gini Martin after they left Blutengel in 2002. Their songs typically have romantic lyrics and draw inspiration from their personal lives or books as well as movies.[citation needed] They carried over their previous contracts with Blutengel's label Out of Line Music.

Kati was no longer part of Tristesse de la Lune as of December 15th 2006. Gini continued into 2007 and had recorded six songs for a new album. A previously unreleased track "Erinnerung" was released on Out of Line Music compilation "Machineries of Joy Volume 5" in 2012.