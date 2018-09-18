Paul GardinerBorn 1 May 1958. Died 4 February 1984
Paul Gardiner
Paul Gardiner Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Mark Gardiner (1 May 1958 – 4 February 1984) was a British musician who played bass guitar with Gary Numan and Tubeway Army, as well as creating material under his own name.
