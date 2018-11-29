HefnerUK indie rock/urban folk band. Formed 1997. Disbanded 2002
Hefner
1997
Hefner Biography (Wikipedia)
Hefner were a British indie rock and "urban folk" band formed in east London in 1995. They were active from about 1996 until 2002; since then they have played together only once, for a tribute to the DJ John Peel, who was a strong supporter of theirs.
Hefner Tracks
I Took Her Love For Granted
I Took Her Love For Granted
Sweetness Lies Within
Sweetness Lies Within
Pull Yourself Together
Pull Yourself Together
Jubilee
Jubilee
The Greedy Ugly People
The Greedy Ugly People
Weight Of The Stars (Radio 1 Session, 24 Mar 1999)
Weight Of The Stars (Radio 1 Session, 24 Mar 1999)
Hymn For The Things We Didn't Do (Radio 1 Session, 24 Mar 1999)
Hymn For The Things We Didn't Do (Radio 1 Session, 24 Mar 1999)
The Hymn For the Cigarettes
The Hymn For the Cigarettes
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
You Need A Mess Of Help (To Stand Alone) - BBC Session 27/09/1998
You Need A Mess Of Help (To Stand Alone) - BBC Session 27/09/1998
Lisa And Me - BBC Session 27/09/1998
Lisa And Me - BBC Session 27/09/1998
I Stole A Bride - BBC Session 27/09/1998
I Stole A Bride - BBC Session 27/09/1998
Good Fruit
Good Fruit
You Need A Mess Of Help (To Stand Alone) - BBC Session 27/09/1989
Painting and Kissing
Painting and Kissing
The Hymn For the Alcohol
The Hymn For the Alcohol
Nobody Knows
Nobody Knows
Better Things For You
Better Things For You
Turkle Dove
Turkle Dove
Dragnet for Jesus
Dragnet for Jesus
A Hymn For Cigarettes
A Hymn For Cigarettes
Love Will Destroy Us In The End
Love Will Destroy Us In The End
The King of Summer
The King of Summer
The Day That Thatcher Dies
The Day That Thatcher Dies
I Will Make Her Love Me
I Will Make Her Love Me
We Love The City
We Love The City
Lee Remick (Boxing Version)
Lee Remick (Boxing Version)
