Brenda & the TabulationsFormed 1966
Brenda & the Tabulations
1966
Brenda & the Tabulations Biography (Wikipedia)
Brenda & the Tabulations were an American R&B group formed in 1966 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, originally composed of Brenda Payton, Eddie L. Jackson, Maurice Coates and Jerry Jones.
Brenda & the Tabulations Tracks
One Girl Too Late
One Girl Too Late
A Love You Can Depend On.
A Love You Can Depend On.
California Soul
California Soul
Let's Go All The Way (Down)
I Keep Coming Back For More
I Keep Coming Back For More
Let's Go All The Way
Let's Go All The Way
On The Tip Of My Tongue
On The Tip Of My Tongue
Right On The Tip Of My Tongue
Right On The Tip Of My Tongue
Superstar
Superstar
When You're Gone
When You're Gone
