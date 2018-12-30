Red SovineBorn 17 July 1917. Died 4 April 1980
Red Sovine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03e318a0-2292-4219-888c-f491ac63c6d1
Red Sovine Biography (Wikipedia)
Woodrow Wilson "Red" Sovine (July 7, 1917 – April 4, 1980) was an American country music singer and songwriter associated with truck driving songs, particularly those recited as narratives, but set to music. The most noted examples are his 1965 number one hit "Giddyup Go" and his 1976 number one hit "Teddy Bear".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Sovine Tracks
Sort by
Teddy Bear
Red Sovine
Teddy Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teddy Bear
Last played on
Little Rosa
Red Sovine
Little Rosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Rosa
Last played on
Giddy Up Go
Red Sovine
Giddy Up Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giddy Up Go
Last played on
King Of The Open Road
Red Sovine
King Of The Open Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Of The Open Road
Last played on
Phantom 309
Red Sovine
Phantom 309
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phantom 309
Last played on
Daddy's Girl
Red Sovine
Daddy's Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy's Girl
Last played on
Little Joe
Red Sovine
Little Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Joe
Last played on
Hold Everything
Red Sovine
Hold Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Everything
Last played on
The Hero
Red Sovine
The Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hero
Last played on
Roses For Mama
Red Sovine
Roses For Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roses For Mama
Last played on
Woman Behind The Man Behind The Wheels
Red Sovine
Woman Behind The Man Behind The Wheels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hope My Wife Don't Find Out
Red Sovine
I Hope My Wife Don't Find Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hope My Wife Don't Find Out
Last played on
Between Closing Time & Dawn
Red Sovine
Between Closing Time & Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Juke Joint Johnny
Red Sovine
Juke Joint Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Juke Joint Johnny
Last played on
I Know You're Married
Red Sovine
I Know You're Married
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know You're Married
Last played on
Red Sovine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist