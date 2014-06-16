Helen BouldingBorn 1 December 1978
Helen Boulding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03e2ef5a-bd09-476d-9f9f-0e752a43cac0
Helen Boulding Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Boulding is a London-based singer-songwriter originally from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, UK. Her first album, New Red Dress, was released in February 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helen Boulding Tracks
Sort by
Crooked Tooth
Helen Boulding
Crooked Tooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crooked Tooth
Last played on
Blown Away (Live In Session)
Helen Boulding
Blown Away (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blown Away (Live In Session)
Last played on
Crooked Tooth (Live In Session)
Helen Boulding
Crooked Tooth (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crooked Tooth (Live In Session)
Last played on
Blown Away
Helen Boulding
Blown Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blown Away
It Might Just Be You
Helen Boulding
It Might Just Be You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Might Just Be You
Great Expectations
Helen Boulding
Great Expectations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Expectations
Jerusalem
Helen Boulding
Jerusalem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jerusalem
Last played on
Helen Boulding Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist