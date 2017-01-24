Lyme & CybelleFormed 1965. Disbanded 1967
Lyme & Cybelle
1965
Lyme & Cybelle Biography (Wikipedia)
lyme & cybelle was an American male/female folk/pop duo formed by Warren Zevon and Violet Santangelo. The duo is best known for its moderate chart hit "Follow Me," which represented the first commercial recording of Zevon's long musical career.
Lyme & Cybelle Tracks
Follow Me
Lyme & Cybelle
Follow Me
Follow Me
Lyme & Cybelle Links
