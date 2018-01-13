Bruno MantovaniBorn 8 October 1974
Bruno Mantovani
1974-10-08
Bruno Mantovani (born 8 October 1974) is a French composer. He has been awarded first prizes from the Paris Conservatory which he joined in 1993. His work has been commissioned by the French government as well as other organizations. In September 2010 he was appointed to the post of director of the Paris Conservatory.
La sette chiese (mvts 1, 3 & 7)
