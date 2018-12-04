William BennettFlautist. Born 1936
William Bennett
1936
William Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
William Ingham Brooke Bennett, OBE, RAM (Hon.) is a British flute player, born on 7 February 1936 in London to parents who were both architects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tarantelle, Op 6
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Tarantelle, Op 6
Tarantelle, Op 6
Last played on
Flute Quartet in D major, K 285
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Quartet in D major, K 285
Flute Quartet in D major, K 285
Last played on
A Fugal Concerto, Op.40 no.2
Gustav Holst
A Fugal Concerto, Op.40 no.2
A Fugal Concerto, Op.40 no.2
Last played on
The Serious Doll transc Bennett
Edward Elgar
The Serious Doll transc Bennett
The Serious Doll transc Bennett
Last played on
The last rose of summer arr Bennett
Friedrich von Flotow
The last rose of summer arr Bennett
The last rose of summer arr Bennett
Last played on
Feuillet d'album arr Taffanei
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Feuillet d'album arr Taffanei
Feuillet d'album arr Taffanei
Last played on
Flute Quartet in A major, K298
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Quartet in A major, K298
Flute Quartet in A major, K298
Last played on
Brandenburg concerto no. 2 (BWV.1047) in F major, 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg concerto no. 2 (BWV.1047) in F major, 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Brandenburg concerto no. 2 (BWV.1047) in F major, 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Last played on
Petite pièce for flute and piano
Georges Hüe
Petite pièce for flute and piano
Petite pièce for flute and piano
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e234fx
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-11T22:35:23
11
Sep
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evz5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-26T22:35:23
26
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3fzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-12T22:35:23
12
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emxp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-02T22:35:23
2
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehwrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-30T22:35:23
30
Jul
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
