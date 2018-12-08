Jerry KellerBorn 20 June 1937
Jerry Keller
1937-06-20
Jerry Keller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Paul Keller (born June 20, 1937) is an American pop singer and songwriter. He is best known for his 1958 million selling record, "Here Comes Summer."
