Formed 2004
Set Your Goals
2004
Set Your Goals Biography (Wikipedia)
Set Your Goals is an American rock band from San Francisco, California, formed in 2004. Their band name is derived from the CIV album of the same name.
The band consists of vocalists Jordan Brown and Matt Wilson, drummer Mike Ambrose, guitarists Audelio Flores Jr and Daniel Coddaire and bassist Joe Saucedo.
Set Your Goals Tracks
Start The Reactor
Set Your Goals
Start The Reactor
This Will Be The Death of Us
Set Your Goals
This Will Be The Death of Us
