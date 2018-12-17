Jonathan Bree
Jonathan Bree Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Bree is a singer-songwriter and producer in New Zealand, best known for his work as a solo artist, as well as co-founding the indie pop group The Brunettes in 1998 and Lil' Chief Records in 2002. He frequently collaborates with label-mates as a musician, engineer, and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Upcoming Events
22
May
2019
Jonathan Bree
Moth Club, London, UK
