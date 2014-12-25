Zoot Horn RolloBorn 8 January 1949
Zoot Horn Rollo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03d633aa-b913-489e-8b36-5057a5b1435d
Zoot Horn Rollo Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Harkleroad, known professionally as Zoot Horn Rollo (born January 8, 1949), is an American guitarist. He is best known for his work with Captain Beefheart and The Magic Band. In 2003, he was ranked No. 62 in a Rolling Stone magazine list of "the 100 greatest guitarists of all time".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zoot Horn Rollo Tracks
Sort by
There Ain't No Santa Claus on the Evenin' Stage
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
There Ain't No Santa Claus on the Evenin' Stage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyp1.jpglink
There Ain't No Santa Claus on the Evenin' Stage
Last played on
Zoot Horn Rollo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist