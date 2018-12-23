Tyler Bates (born June 5, 1965) is an American musician, music producer, and composer for films, television, and video games. Much of his work is in the action and horror film genres, with films like Dawn of the Dead, 300, Sucker Punch, and John Wick. He has collaborated with directors like Zack Snyder, Rob Zombie, Neil Marshall, William Friedkin, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. With Gunn, he has scored every one of the director's films; including Guardians of the Galaxy, which became one of the highest grossing domestic films of 2014, and its 2017 sequel. In addition, he is also the lead guitarist of the American rock band Marilyn Manson, and produced its albums The Pale Emperor and Heaven Upside Down.