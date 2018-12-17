The RiflesEnglish indie rock band. Formed 2004
The Rifles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4n6.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03cfb17e-9d4a-462c-88ee-1fa348bc3a0d
The Rifles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rifles are an English indie rock band from Chingford, London.
Their debut album No Love Lost was released on 17 July 2006 and reached No. 68 in the UK charts. The band currently consists of Joel Stoker (vocals, guitar), Lucas Crowther (guitar, vocals), Rob Pyne (bass guitar), Grant Marsh (drums) and Dean Mumford (keyboard). Their follow-up album, Great Escape, was released on 26 January 2009 and came in at No. 27 in the UK charts. Their third album Freedom Run was released on 19 September 2011 reaching No. 37 in the UK. Fourth album None The Wiser was their highest charting release when it reached No. 21 in 2014. The band released their fifth studio album Big Life on 19 August 2016.
The Rifles Tracks
I Get Low
The Rifles
I Get Low
I Get Low
Tangled Up In Love (Acoustic)
The Rifles
Tangled Up In Love (Acoustic)
Tangled Up In Love (Acoustic)
Groundhog Day
The Rifles
Groundhog Day
Groundhog Day
Nothing Matters
The Rifles
Nothing Matters
Nothing Matters
Repeated Offender
The Rifles
Repeated Offender
Repeated Offender
History (Insturmental)
The Rifles
History (Insturmental)
History (Insturmental)
Long Walk Back
The Rifles
Long Walk Back
Long Walk Back
Winter Calls (Instrumental)
The Rifles
Winter Calls (Instrumental)
Winter Calls (Instrumental)
Coming Home
The Rifles
Coming Home
Coming Home
Sweetest Thing
The Rifles
Sweetest Thing
Sweetest Thing
All I Need
The Rifles
All I Need
All I Need
Eclectic Eccentric
The Rifles
Eclectic Eccentric
Eclectic Eccentric
Under and Over
The Rifles
Under and Over
Under and Over
The Great Escape
The Rifles
The Great Escape
The Great Escape
Big Big Life
The Rifles
Big Big Life
Big Big Life
Turtle Dove
The Rifles
Turtle Dove
Turtle Dove
Well Around Your Heart
The Rifles
Well Around Your Heart
Well Around Your Heart
Performer
Sometimes
The Rifles
Sometimes
Sometimes
Local Boy
The Rifles
Local Boy
Local Boy
Local Boy - 6Music Session 28/02/2006
The Rifles
Local Boy - 6Music Session 28/02/2006
Heebie Jeebies
The Rifles
Heebie Jeebies
Heebie Jeebies
You Win Some
The Rifles
You Win Some
You Win Some
Performer
Toe Rag
The Rifles
Toe Rag
Minute Mile
The Rifles
Minute Mile
Minute Mile
Dreamer
The Rifles
Dreamer
Dreamer
Fall To Sorrow
The Rifles
Fall To Sorrow
Fall To Sorrow
Peace And Quiet
The Rifles
Peace And Quiet
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
The Rifles
Night & Day Café, Manchester, UK
12
Jan
2019
The Rifles
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
31
Jan
2019
The Rifles
The Borderline, London, UK
1
Feb
2019
The Rifles
The Borderline, London, UK
2
Feb
2019
The Rifles
The Borderline, London, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-11T23:23:58
11
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
