Franz-Paul DeckerBorn 26 July 1923. Died 19 May 2014
Franz-Paul Decker
1923-07-26
Franz-Paul Decker Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz-Paul Decker (June 22, 1923 – May 19, 2014) was a German-born conductor.
Franz-Paul Decker Tracks
Symphony No.26 in E flat major (K.184)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Prelude to Act 1 from Lohengrin
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
From 'Tannhauser': Overture; Venusberg music [Bacchanale] (concert version)
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.35)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
[Der] Rosenkavalier [The Knight of the Rose] - Grand Suite
Richard Strauss
Orchestra
