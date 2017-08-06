George GagnidzeBaritone
George Gagnidze
George Gagnidze Biography (Wikipedia)
George Gagnidze (Georgian: გიორგი გაგნიძე) is a Georgian operatic baritone specializing in the Italian dramatic repertoire. He has performed at New York's Metropolitan Opera every season since 2008/09, including playing Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto.
George Gagnidze Tracks
Khovanshchina (orch. Dmitry Shostakovich) (Proms 2017)
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina (orch. Dmitry Shostakovich) (Proms 2017)
Khovanshchina (orch. Dmitry Shostakovich) (Proms 2017)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 29: Mussorgsky – Khovanshchina
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-06
6
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 29: Mussorgsky – Khovanshchina
Royal Albert Hall
