Kandace Springs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03c36fe6-ec96-402b-8366-5038f08c75db
Kandace Springs Performances & Interviews
- Kandace Springs in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qv71p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qv71p.jpg2016-04-12T14:11:00.000ZAmerican singer-songwriter Kandace Springs performs live on The Janice Forsyth Showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qv73f
Kandace Springs in Session
Kandace Springs Tracks
Sort by
Unsophisticated
Kandace Springs
Unsophisticated
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unsophisticated
Last played on
Don't Need The Real Thing
Kandace Springs
Don't Need The Real Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Need The Real Thing
Last played on
People Make The World Go 'Round
Kandace Springs
People Make The World Go 'Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakdown (Live In Session)
Kandace Springs
Breakdown (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakdown (Live In Session)
Last played on
Soul Eyes
Kandace Springs
Soul Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Eyes
Last played on
First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Kandace Springs
First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Six Eight
Kandace Springs
Six Eight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Six Eight
Last played on
Faded
Kings of Tomorrow
Faded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf1fb.jpglink
Faded
Last played on
The World Is A Ghetto
Kandace Springs
The World Is A Ghetto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Is A Ghetto
Last played on
Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Charles Mingus
Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Music Arranger
God Must Be A Boogie Man
Charles Mingus
God Must Be A Boogie Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
God Must Be A Boogie Man
Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
Charles Mingus
Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Duke Ellington's Sound of Love
The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Charles Mingus
The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Performer
God Must be a Boogie Man
Joni Mitchell
God Must be a Boogie Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
God Must be a Boogie Man
Weird Nightmare
Charles Mingus
Weird Nightmare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Weird Nightmare
Music Arranger
Live My Life For You (Vocal Version of My Little Suede Shoes)
Kandace Springs
Live My Life For You (Vocal Version of My Little Suede Shoes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me
Kandace Springs
Talk To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me
Last played on
Neither Old Or Young
Kandace Springs
Neither Old Or Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neither Old Or Young
Last played on
Neither Old Nor Young (Live In Session)
Kandace Springs
Neither Old Nor Young (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neither Old Nor Young (Live In Session)
Last played on
Novocaine Heart
Kandace Springs
Novocaine Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Novocaine Heart
Last played on
Soul Eyes (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2015, 30 April 2017)
Kandace Springs
Soul Eyes (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2015, 30 April 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Novocaine Heart (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2015, 30 April 2017)
Kandace Springs
Novocaine Heart (Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2015, 30 April 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Thought It Would Be Easier
Kandace Springs
I Thought It Would Be Easier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Thought It Would Be Easier
Last played on
Chicago Blues
Kandace Springs
Chicago Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicago Blues
Last played on
Meet Me In The Sky
Kandace Springs
Meet Me In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Me In The Sky
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 53: Beneath the Underdog: Charles Mingus Revisited
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed56q9
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-24T23:28:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynpt.jpg
24
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 53: Beneath the Underdog: Charles Mingus Revisited
Royal Albert Hall
Kandace Springs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the scenes
-
Gregory Porter performs Just The Way You Are
-
Clare and Gregory Porter
-
Backstage festive fun with the cast of Gospel Christmas
-
Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter perform the Christmas duet 'Mary, Did You Know' at St. John-at-Hackney Church
-
"This sound that forever touched my ear and my heart in a very musical way."
-
Madeleine Peyroux - Got You On My Mind (Live In Session)
-
Gregory Porter - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
-
Gregory Porter - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Gregory Porter On His Musical Beginnings
Back to artist