Inspiral Carpets are an English alternative rock band, formed in 1983 in Oldham, Greater Manchester. The band's most successful lineup featured frontman Tom Hingley, drummer Craig Gill, guitarist Graham Lambert, bassist Martyn Walsh and keyboardist Clint Boon.

Formed by guitarist Graham Lambert and singer Stephen Holt, the latter of which departed the band prior to the band signing with Mute Records, the band's sound was characterised by the use of organ playing and distorted guitars. The band both preceded and was a part of the late 1980s and early 1990s Madchester movement.

In 2011, Tom Hingley, who featured on all of the band's studio albums during their original run, departed the band. Hingley and Boon gave conflicting accounts of his departure, with Hingley stating that he had been sacked and Boon stating that he had chosen to leave. The band continued, re-uniting with Stephen Holt who sang on the band's early material. On 22 November 2016, the band announced that Gill had died.