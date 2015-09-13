VerdiTrance artist T. Hope
Verdi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03c07236-6540-4a3b-8681-70dcccf31485
Verdi Performances & Interviews
Verdi Tracks
Sort by
Falstaff, Act III Scene 2: "Pinch him and burn him" & "So the commonest rabble..."
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff, Act III Scene 2: "Pinch him and burn him" & "So the commonest rabble..."
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff, Act III Scene 2: "Pinch him and burn him" & "So the commonest rabble..."
Last played on
Macbeth
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Macbeth
Last played on
Back to artist