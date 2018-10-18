A. L. LloydBorn 29 February 1908. Died 29 September 1982
A. L. Lloyd
1908-02-29
A. L. Lloyd Biography
Albert Lancaster Lloyd (29 February 1908 – 29 September 1982), usually known as A. L. Lloyd or Bert Lloyd, was an English folk singer and collector of folk songs, and as such was a key figure in the folk music revival of the 1950s and 1960s. While Lloyd is most widely known for his work with British folk music, he had a keen interest in the music of Spain, Latin America, Southeastern Europe and Australia. He recorded at least six discs of Australian Bush ballads and folk music.
Lloyd also helped establish the folk music subgenre of industrial folk music through his books, recordings, collecting and theoretical writings.
A. L. Lloyd Tracks
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
Traditional, A. L. Lloyd, Chorus, Alf Edwards, Dave Swarbrick & Martin Carthy
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
Row Bullies Row
A. L. Lloyd
Row Bullies Row
Row Bullies Row
Bonny Ship the Diamond / Egyptian Reggae Medley
A. L. Lloyd
Bonny Ship the Diamond / Egyptian Reggae Medley
Bonny Ship the Diamond / Egyptian Reggae Medley
The Handsome Cabin Boy
A. L. Lloyd
The Handsome Cabin Boy
The Handsome Cabin Boy
A Thousand Miles Away
A. L. Lloyd
A Thousand Miles Away
A Thousand Miles Away
The Two Magicians
A. L. Lloyd
The Two Magicians
The Two Magicians
Rambling Sailor
A. L. Lloyd
Rambling Sailor
Rambling Sailor
John Barleycorn
A. L. Lloyd
John Barleycorn
John Barleycorn
A Jug Of This
Trad, A. L. Lloyd & Al Jeffery
A Jug Of This
A Jug Of This
All For Me Grog
A. L. Lloyd
All For Me Grog
All For Me Grog
The Farmer's Servant
Traditional English, A. L. Lloyd & Al Jeffrey
The Farmer's Servant
The Farmer's Servant
Trad: The Two Magicians
A. L. Lloyd
Trad: The Two Magicians
Trad: The Two Magicians
Scarborough Fair
A. L. Lloyd
Scarborough Fair
Scarborough Fair
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
A. L. Lloyd
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
The Bonny Ship The Diamond
The Wild Goose Shanty
A. L. Lloyd
The Wild Goose Shanty
The Wild Goose Shanty
