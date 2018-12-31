Bob & EarlFormed 1960
Bob & Earl
1960
Bob & Earl Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob & Earl were an American soul music singing duo in the 1960s, best known for writing and recording the original version of "Harlem Shuffle".
Bob & Earl Tracks
Harlem Shuffle
Bob & Earl
Harlem Shuffle
Harlem Shuffle
Last played on
The Harlem Shuffle
Bob & Earl
The Harlem Shuffle
The Harlem Shuffle
Last played on
