Eric BellocqBorn 1962
Eric Bellocq
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03bfb7fd-aa76-4a5c-9a80-817acd4701ff
Eric Bellocq Biography (Wikipedia)
Éric Bellocq (born 8 September 1962) is a French lutenist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Bellocq Tracks
Sort by
La Chasse
Clément Janequin
La Chasse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304pcx.jpglink
La Chasse
Last played on
Can she excuse my wrongs?
John Dowland
Can she excuse my wrongs?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Can she excuse my wrongs?
Singer
Last played on
Io Mi Distruggo
Francesca Caccini
Io Mi Distruggo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Io Mi Distruggo
Last played on
2 Basses danses
Pierre Attaingnant
2 Basses danses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 Basses danses
Last played on
Allemande 'Le pied de cheval'; Bransles de Champagne
Adrien Le Roy
Allemande 'Le pied de cheval'; Bransles de Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allemande 'Le pied de cheval'; Bransles de Champagne
Last played on
Back to artist