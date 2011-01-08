AIDS WolfFormed 2003. Disbanded 22 March 2012
AIDS Wolf
2003
AIDS Wolf Biography (Wikipedia)
AIDS Wolf were a Canadian noise rock band, who debuted on Pasalymany tapes but moved to Skin Graft Records and Lovepump United. The band received critical attention for their albums The Lovvers LP and Cities of Glass.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
AIDS Wolf Tracks
Wet Winds
AIDS Wolf
Wet Winds
Wet Winds
Last played on
