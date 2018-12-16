Robert Gordon Prizeman (born 1952) is a British composer. He was born in the London Borough of Lambeth. He attended the Royal College of Music in South Kensington. He studied organ with Timothy Farrell and John Birch, and harpsichord with Millicent Silver.

In 1986 he composed the theme to Songs of Praise, which was published by Chester Music and Wilhelm Hansen, and since 1985 has been the programme's musical director. The programme's theme was initially an organ composition.

He has worked as a choirmaster since 1970. In 1984 his choir performed with Sal Solo in his arrangement. He founded the successful boys choir Libera in 1995, which is based in south London and records for EMI Classics. In 2010 he became an Associate of the Royal School of Church Music.