Nimrod Borenstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Nimrod Borenstein (Hebrew: נמרוד בורנשטיין; born 1969) is a British- French- Israeli composer whose music is widely performed throughout Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. His works are becoming part of the repertoire of many ensembles and orchestras.
Concerto Op.77 for cello and orchestra
Concerto Op.77 for cello and orchestra
Concerto Op.77 for cello and orchestra
